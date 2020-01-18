Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 21.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,862,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,655,000 after acquiring an additional 515,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 35,605 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 548,255 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 477,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 188,611 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,174,000. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.99. 359,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,124. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.66. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 million. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 26.39%. On average, analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

