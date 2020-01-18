RealTract (RET) Market Capitalization Tops $4.25 Million

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 18th. RealTract has a market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $26,969.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RealTract has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One RealTract token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, IDAX and IDCM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.41 or 0.02791203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00200769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00134914 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial

RealTract can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDAX and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

