Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Realty Income worth $17,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in Realty Income by 1,373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Realty Income by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on O. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.35. 1,764,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,544. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $82.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.58%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.