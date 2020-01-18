Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $84.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.82.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.35. 1,764,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,544. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion and a PE ratio of 23.93. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $82.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.54.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1,373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

