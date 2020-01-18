Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Red Lion Hotels Corporation, established in 1959, is an international hospitality company primarily engaged in the franchising, management and ownership of upscale, midscale and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Vantage Hotels, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Lexington by Vantage, America’s Best Inns & Suites, Country Hearth Inns, Jameson Inn, Signature Inn and 3 Palms Hotels & Resorts brands. The company also owns and operates an entertainment and event ticket distribution business under the brand name TicketsWest. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:RLH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 126,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $81.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.73. Red Lion Hotels has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Red Lion Hotels had a negative net margin of 15.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red Lion Hotels will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 131,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $394,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Lion Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Red Lion Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

