Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) Trading Down 12%

Shares of Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ) traded down 12% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.62, 7,471,864 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 522% from the average session volume of 1,202,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reebonz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Reebonz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reebonz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Reebonz from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Reebonz alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reebonz stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 176,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 3.11% of Reebonz at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reebonz Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBZ)

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Reebonz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reebonz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.