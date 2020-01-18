Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regenxbio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Regenxbio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Regenxbio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.83.

Shares of Regenxbio stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $48.19. 408,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,451. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.84. Regenxbio has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 99.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regenxbio will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $1,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $313,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,976.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,362,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,105,000 after acquiring an additional 971,110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 438.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after acquiring an additional 214,244 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,582,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Regenxbio by 217.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 172,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

