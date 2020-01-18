Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 7,544 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 785.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,279 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,026,677,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,177.07.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,864.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.52 billion, a PE ratio of 92.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,820.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,817.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.