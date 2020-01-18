Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $128.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Reliance Steel for the fourth quarter and 2019 have been stable lately. The company is expected to gain from strong demand for its products across aerospace and automotive markets. Reliance Steel is seeing healthy demand for its processing services in the automotive market. The company is also expected to benefit from strategic acquisitions, diversified product base and expansion of geographic footprint. Moreover, it is committed to boost shareholders’ returns. The company has also outperformed the industry in the past year. However, softer metal prices may hurt the company’s margins. Lower sales volume are also expected to exert pressure on the top line. Weakness across heavy industry and semiconductor markets is also likely to persist in the near term.”

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $115.00 price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.90.

RS traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $121.50. The company had a trading volume of 382,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $75.87 and a 12-month high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.44. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $906,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,055,429.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $360,660.00. Insiders have sold 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.