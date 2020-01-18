Renergen Limited Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 (ASX:RLT) Shares Down 1.5%

Renergen Limited Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 (ASX:RLT) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$1.28 ($0.90) and last traded at A$1.28 ($0.90), 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.30 ($0.92).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $143.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71.

In other Renergen Limited Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 news, insider Nick Mitchell purchased 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$12.50 ($8.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,125.00 ($27,748.23).

Renergen Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the alternative and renewable energy businesses in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa. The company explores for, develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas and liquefied helium for use in the industrial user, liquid fuel substitution, helium, and power generation markets.

