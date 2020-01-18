Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aston Martin Lagonda Global (AML)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON: AML) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/17/2020 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.
- 1/16/2020 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
- 1/9/2020 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on the stock.
- 1/8/2020 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Panmure Gordon from GBX 288 ($3.79) to GBX 199 ($2.62). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2020 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “reduce” rating. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 400 ($5.26).
- 1/8/2020 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 560 ($7.37).
- 1/7/2020 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target on the stock.
- 1/6/2020 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 570 ($7.50).
- 12/3/2019 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 620 ($8.16).
- 11/19/2019 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 560 ($7.37). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
LON:AML traded down GBX 35 ($0.46) on Friday, hitting GBX 452 ($5.95). 1,387,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -3.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 526.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 566.69. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 371.10 ($4.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,374.40 ($18.08).
In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 2,782,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.49), for a total transaction of £13,715,575.52 ($18,042,061.98).
See Also: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.