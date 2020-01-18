Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aston Martin Lagonda Global (AML)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON: AML) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/17/2020 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/16/2020 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

1/9/2020 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Panmure Gordon from GBX 288 ($3.79) to GBX 199 ($2.62). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “reduce” rating. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 400 ($5.26).

1/8/2020 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 560 ($7.37).

1/7/2020 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 570 ($7.50).

12/3/2019 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 620 ($8.16).

11/19/2019 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 560 ($7.37). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

LON:AML traded down GBX 35 ($0.46) on Friday, hitting GBX 452 ($5.95). 1,387,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -3.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 526.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 566.69. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 371.10 ($4.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,374.40 ($18.08).

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 2,782,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.49), for a total transaction of £13,715,575.52 ($18,042,061.98).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

