Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RWLK. ValuEngine raised shares of Rewalk Robotics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Rewalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Rewalk Robotics stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $2.13. 286,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,025. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rewalk Robotics has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 million. Rewalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 192.14% and a negative net margin of 322.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rewalk Robotics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Rewalk Robotics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 230,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rewalk Robotics by 46.9% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Rewalk Robotics by 115,833.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rewalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

