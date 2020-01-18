RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock Price Up 11.9%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) shares rose 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.77, approximately 148,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 36,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95. The company has a market cap of $57.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.20.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter. RF Industries had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

In other news, Director Howard F. Hill sold 28,879 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $174,140.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Turfler sold 9,602 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $60,780.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,893 shares in the company, valued at $75,282.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,079 shares of company stock worth $238,706. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in RF Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in RF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RF Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RF Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

