Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Cuts Stock Position in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,028 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Epizyme by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Harbourvest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

EPZM traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.72. 1,247,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,370. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Epizyme Inc has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 2.68.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 468.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Epizyme Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

