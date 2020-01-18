Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $17.76 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 80,491 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises about 1.9% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.12% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $17,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,957,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,366,775,000 after acquiring an additional 247,798 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,283,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,403,000 after acquiring an additional 92,880 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $258,055,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $95,648,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,100,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,020,000 after acquiring an additional 370,098 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $703,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,509,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,940 shares of company stock worth $3,078,245 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,635,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,555. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $100.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Nomura reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

