Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 262,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 443.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,190,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 56.84%. The business had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

