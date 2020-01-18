Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Makes New $3.32 Million Investment in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Beigene by 24.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beigene during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Beigene during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Beigene by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Beigene during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded up $2.51 on Friday, hitting $170.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,366. Beigene Ltd has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $210.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.02 and a 200-day moving average of $151.16.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). Beigene had a negative net margin of 192.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. The business had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Beigene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $4,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,771,085.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $6,266,134.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,550,896.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,463 shares of company stock worth $24,386,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

