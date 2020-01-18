Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Makes New $9.14 Million Investment in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,144,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 1.15% of Axonics Modulation Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 84.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 963.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXNX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Shares of AXNX remained flat at $$31.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 604,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,255. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $900.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of -1.69.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.14). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.57% and a negative net margin of 1,530.43%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. The business’s revenue was up 555.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $123,500.00. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $319,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,776,144.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 805,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,104,000. Insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

