Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 100,000 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Nektar Therapeutics makes up 2.6% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $23,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 54.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,402.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,473,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,517. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.60. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.60. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $47.11.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.83% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $71,161.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,795.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $48,752.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,092 shares of company stock worth $1,017,533. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

