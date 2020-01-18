Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 45,000 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Iovance Biotherapeutics comprises approximately 1.4% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.38% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $13,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,355,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,410,000 after acquiring an additional 520,445 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,338. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.07. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

