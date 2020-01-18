Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 49,195 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,805 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,195 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.6% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4,979.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,924,270 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,384 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,364,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,887,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,496,000 after purchasing an additional 337,396 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 540,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 359,162 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.67.

In other news, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $260,478.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $220,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,261.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,999 shares of company stock worth $3,566,626. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JAZZ stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.05. 518,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,386. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.36 and its 200 day moving average is $136.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $116.52 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

