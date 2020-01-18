Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut Ricoh from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of RICOY opened at $11.58 on Thursday. Ricoh has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Ricoh had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ricoh will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. The company offers various office printing products, including multifunction printers, copying machines, wide machines, fax products, scanners, etc.; and commercial printing products comprising cut sheet production printers and continuous paper production printers; industrial printing products, which include inkjet heads, imaging systems, industrial printers, etc.; and related equipment, consumables, services, and software.

