Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 55,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 140,091 shares.The stock last traded at $4.13 and had previously closed at $4.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $298.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 89,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $356,472.00. Also, SVP Kevin Maddock sold 12,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $51,029.64. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,282. 64.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,152,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 27,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 532,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 314,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 60,483 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.