Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Shares Gap Up to $12.83

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.28, but opened at $12.83. Rite Aid shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 7,508,729 shares trading hands.

RAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Rite Aid from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $690.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.94.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.