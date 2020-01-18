Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Shares Gap Up to $12.83

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.28, but opened at $12.83. Rite Aid shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 7,508,729 shares trading hands.
RAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Rite Aid from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $690.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.94.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.99% of the company’s stock.
About Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.
Further Reading: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.