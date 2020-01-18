Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 9,364,683 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 9,048,219 shares.The stock last traded at $0.22 and had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23).

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

