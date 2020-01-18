RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF (RFUN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on January 23rd

RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFUN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0919 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

NYSEARCA RFUN opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38. RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

