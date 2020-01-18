Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.66

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.66 and traded as high as $7.74. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 3,725 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,788,000 after purchasing an additional 157,223 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,807 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 14,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

