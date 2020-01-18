Rivetz Tops One Day Trading Volume of $38.00 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. In the last week, Rivetz has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Rivetz has a total market cap of $253,873.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rivetz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rivetz alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.35 or 0.02982776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00201754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00131568 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

Rivetz Token Trading

Rivetz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Radar Relay and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.