RMR Group Inc (RMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 24th

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

RMR Group has increased its dividend by an average of 23.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. RMR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RMR Group to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.6%.

Get RMR Group alerts:

RMR opened at $45.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.14. RMR Group has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $77.83.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $159.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.56 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Research analysts forecast that RMR Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of RMR Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of RMR Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.89.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.