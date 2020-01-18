Royal Bank of Canada Raises Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Price Target to $22.00

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Home Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. 927,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,083. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Home Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Bancshares news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 27,500 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $516,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 588,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,052,020.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $452,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 587,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,072,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,855 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares during the second quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 12,851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

