Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RDSA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,780 ($36.57) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC cut their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Main First Bank initiated coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,722.30 ($35.81).

RDSA stock opened at GBX 2,248.50 ($29.58) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,232.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,340.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. The company has a market cap of $93.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 895.46. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

