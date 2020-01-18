RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $149,153.00

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $485,814.00 and approximately $149,153.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8,832.99 or 0.99242242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bitfinex and Cashierest.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001712 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 55 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Huobi and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

