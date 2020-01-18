Ruff Price Tops $0.0070 on Exchanges (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, Huobi and Gate.io. Ruff has a total market cap of $6.83 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ruff

Ruff was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

