Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

RYAAY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of Ryanair stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.74. 391,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.81. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.51. Ryanair had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 368,237.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,591,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after buying an additional 11,588,444 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ryanair by 21.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,363,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,152,000 after buying an additional 1,492,971 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at about $75,557,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 974,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,416,000 after buying an additional 688,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 67.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,063,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,719,000 after acquiring an additional 428,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.