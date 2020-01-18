Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Get Ryerson alerts:

NYSE:RYI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $12.54.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.39). Ryerson had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 726.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 14,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.