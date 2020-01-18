Ryo Currency Price Tops $0.0221 on Major Exchanges (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $378,911.00 and approximately $1,241.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,895.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.41 or 0.01958798 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.73 or 0.03869458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00668225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00773707 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00094043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010211 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00025603 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00612535 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 17,288,884 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,572 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ryo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

