S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in S & T Bancorp were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in S & T Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $570,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $249,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $39.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $42.02.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $74.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub cut S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

