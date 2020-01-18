Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAF. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays set a €172.00 ($200.00) price objective on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nord/LB reiterated a buy rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) price objective on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €149.00 ($173.26).

Safran stock traded up €1.55 ($1.80) during trading on Thursday, hitting €142.55 ($165.76). The stock had a trading volume of 678,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($107.40). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €142.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €137.83.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

