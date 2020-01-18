Sai Market Capitalization Tops $103.13 Million (DAI)

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Sai has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sai has a market cap of $103.13 million and $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sai token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00036534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $517.79 or 0.05783606 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026654 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00034189 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00128079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Sai Token Profile

Sai (DAI) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Sai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Sai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Sai

Sai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sai using one of the exchanges listed above.

