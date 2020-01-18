salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Craig Conway Sells 225 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total transaction of $40,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:CRM opened at $182.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $184.45.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.09.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

