salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.09.

CRM stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.23. 4,567,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,519,938. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $184.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.54 billion, a PE ratio of 125.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total value of $89,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,645.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $722,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,706 shares of company stock worth $68,301,769. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 159.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 250.0% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 234.4% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

