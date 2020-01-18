SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sands China Ltd. operates as a developer, owner and operator of integrated resorts and casinos in Macau and is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp. The Company’s assets include The Venetian Macao, The Sands Macao and The Plaza Macau. It also provides human resources administration, travel and tourism agency, mall management, ferry transportation and leasing services, procurement, marketing and administrative services. Sands China Ltd. is headquartered in Macau. “

Get SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.40. 15,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,508. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.79.

About SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (SCHYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.