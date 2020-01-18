SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded SANDVIK AB/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.31.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

