Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Trading Down 5.4%

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) shares traded down 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.37, 1,687,307 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,440,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.81.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.12% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $21.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

