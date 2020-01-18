Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SMIT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.48. 26,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,058. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 million, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. Schmitt Industries has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

In other Schmitt Industries news, major shareholder Walter Brown Pistor sold 509,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

