Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SMIT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.48. 26,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,058. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 million, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. Schmitt Industries has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

In other Schmitt Industries news, major shareholder Walter Brown Pistor sold 509,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

