Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at $88,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 53.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,784 shares of company stock worth $417,870 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.63. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

ABM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.94.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

