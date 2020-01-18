Sciencast Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $392.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.50 and a 200 day moving average of $134.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $148.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

