Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. The Company’s pipeline programs include: scFurosemide lead product candidate, Furoscix, consists of its proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide delivered via sc2Wear Infusor for diuresis in heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting. scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in BURLINGTON, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Scpharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scpharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.17.

NASDAQ:SCPH traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $5.40. 27,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Scpharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $7.85.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scpharmaceuticals will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scpharmaceuticals news, CEO John H. Tucker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

