SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SCYX has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SCYNEXIS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.95.

Shares of SCYX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. 407,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,057. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a market cap of $62.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 11,653.81% and a negative return on equity of 230.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCYX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 219,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 152.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 515,707 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

