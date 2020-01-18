Seele (SEELE) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. Seele has a market capitalization of $80.97 million and $26.64 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seele has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001302 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, HADAX, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.58 or 0.05755193 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026772 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034071 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00128431 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Seele Token Profile

Seele is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,587,206 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Seele is seele.pro . The official message board for Seele is medium.com/seeletech

Seele Token Trading

Seele can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy, HADAX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

